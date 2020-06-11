Delores "Baby Sis" Bradley, passed away on Sunday, June 07, 2020, after a long-term illness. Delores was the loving and devoted wife of Carl Bradley Sr.; much loved mother of Carl Bradley Jr., Terry Bradley, Sharon Tweedy (Lyle), April Rucker, and special nephew Damon Cardwell; cherished grandmother of Crystal Bench (Brad), Kaleef Tweedy, Cortez Rucker and Trevan Rucker and doting great-grandmother to Sydney Bench. Delores is survived by two of her sisters, Mary Brown and Ilean Pannell; brother-in-laws, Boston Bradley III (Bernadette), Howard Bradley (Carla), Horace Bradley; and sister-in-law, Shirley Easley. She will also be remembered by a host of nieces and nephews. A drive-up funeral service will be held at the First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Rustburg, Virginia on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be emailed to Community Funeral Home at comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

