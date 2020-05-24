February 10, 1925 - May 20, 2020 Charlie Edward Bradley Jr., age 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Brookneal. He was the son of the late Mr. Charlie Bradley and Mrs. Gracie Thomas Bradley. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Elvira Walthall Bradley. He was also preceded in death by a son, Samuel Bradley. He is survived by four children, Eddie Bradley (Dianne), Sarah Hubbard, Ryan Walthall (Debbie), all of Nathalie and Chester Crews (Zina) of Md.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a faithful employer, Mr. Charles McDowell; two devoted and caring neighbors, James "Rip" Hubbard and Cynthia Wilkes, and a host of other relatives, good neighbors and loving friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Green Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. An opportunity for public viewing will begin on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.jeffressfuneralhome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Dr. Brookneal, VA 24528

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries