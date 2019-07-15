Mrs. Lillie Bea Tucker Boyd, age 89 of Nathalie, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Nathalie. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Phillip Tucker and the late Ella Mazzie Jennings Tucker. She is survived by her children, Barbara Crews (Cecil) and Emanuel "Mandy" Boyd (Sylvia), and Patricia Hall Boyd, all of Long Island; Evelyn Maxine Tune of Gladys, Elvis "Randy" Boyd, Sandra "Niecey" Scott, Cathy Copeland (Anthony), Connie Jackson and Michael Boyd (Carla), all of Nathalie; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great- grandchildren; three siblings, Mrs. Fannie Madison, Mrs. Della Gilliam (Charlie), and Mrs. Ella Minor; her bosom buddies, Mrs. Corrine Hubbard, Mrs. Ethel Burch, Mrs. Sally Boyd, Mrs. Arnethia Forest, Mrs. Catherine Dunkley and Mrs. Laverne Canada; her personal caregivers, Mrs. Wanda Tucker, Ms. Debra Jennings and Ms. Emma Jones; her valet parkers, Mr. David Scott, Mr. Wayne Reed and Mr. Linwood Jones; a dear friend, Mrs. Delois Jeffress; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at New Second Buffalo Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Monday, July 15, 2019, from noon until 7 p.m. The family will receive friends on from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
