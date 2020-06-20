May 30, 1932 - June 15, 2020 Deaconess Matilda R. Bowles, gained her heavenly wings on the evening of Monday, June 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on May 30, 1932, to the late Abraham Richardson Sr. and Helen P. Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Fitch, Mary Brown, Hannah Sandidge, Shirley Coppage, and one brother, Abraham Richardson, III. She was a devoted member of the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Monroe Virginia, where she served faithfully for many years. Matilda retired from the Central Virginia Training Center where she enjoyed caring for others. Her life was one of service and devotion to others and to her Lord. She was the loving mother of one son, Bryan Diggs (Catina) of Amherst the devoted grandmother, of four grandchildren, Yolanda, Chamil, Brandon, and Bryanna; and the loving sister, of Maude Davis of Lynchburg. She will always be loved and remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Homegoing services will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 226 East Perch Road, Monroe, Va. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, attendees are asked to wear masks and a repast will not be held after the service. Community Funeral Home is in charge of the service. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home 909 Fifth Street, Lynchburg, Va.
