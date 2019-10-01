Lewis Marshall Bowles, 70, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was the husband of Wanda Lloyd Bowles for 51 years. Born on October 14, 1948, in Franklin County, Va., he was a son of the late Lewis Franklin and Ruby Gregory Bowles. He was the owner of Service Dental Laboratory for 40 years and a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church. He volunteered his dental technician services to the Free Clinic of Central Va., and Bland Baptist Ministries and the Lucy Corr Donated Denture Program. His generosity didn't stop with his job skills. He was always willing to help anyone who was in need. He enjoyed spending countless hours at his farm whether it was working or playing and never wanted to miss the Saturday night card game. He never met a stranger and always loved a good joke. "The most generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward," by Carol Ryrie Brink. In addition to his wife, Wanda, he is survived by two daughters, Cathy Bowles Maggi (Robert) and Melissa Bowles Burton (Justin), all of Forest; one sister, Betty B. Clingenpeel (Ronnie) of Salem, Va.; and four grandchildren, Carter and Connor Maggi, Abigayle and Ava Lee. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Marsha Gay Bowles; and two brothers, Wade Bowles and Gary Haislip. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Bill Burleigh officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital,262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
