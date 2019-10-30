Amy Jo Williams Bowers, 69, of Gladys, Va., died Monday, October 28, 2019. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Naruna, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Wilson Williams and Bernice Ferguson Williams and a niece, Sonya Leigh Williams. She is survived by her husband, John Bowers; brother, Larry Williams (Linda); son, Jeremy Scott Miller (Julie); daughter, Tracy Moon Yancey (Troy). She is also survived by nieces, Christie Williams and Tanya Williams Fralin (Steve); and two grandsons. There will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

