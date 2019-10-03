Peggy Purnell Bowen, 97, of Goode, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A full obituary will follow. At the family's request, in lieu flowers, please consider donating to a charity that will be listed. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
