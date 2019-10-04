On October 1, 2019, Peggy P. Bowen, of Goode, Va., went to be with her Lord and Maker at the age of 97. She was surrounded by her family. Peggy was born in Kansas City, Mo. in 1922. In 1941, she married Leroy Bowen of Lynchburg, Va. Leroy served as an Army officer in World War II. She followed him throughout his military assignments in the U.S. before he spent three years in Europe. After the war they made their home in the Lynchburg area. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy; her parents, Dorothy and John Purnell; a brother, John; and her maternal grandparents, William and Cliffie Gardner. She is survived by her children, Dave (Carole) Bowen of Goode, Va.; grandson, David Bowen of South Boston, Va.; great-grandchildren, Miles and Sydney Bowen of Lynchburg, Va., and William "Bill" (Kitty) Bowen of Goode, Va.; step-grandchildren, George Maccubbin and his wife, Stacy, of Boca Raton, Fla. and their children, Taylor and Matthew, also Mindy Zegarelli of Lynchburg, and her children, Dakota and Madisyn, Paul (Nobuko) Bowen of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and Susan Sineath (Chuck) of Boca Grande, Fla. The family wants to thank our Mom's tireless and loving caregivers, Doris, Becki, Ada Lou and all of Ada Lou's Angels. We also want to recognize CENTRA Hospice Care for their comforting concern and care for our Mother. Interment is private and the family requests no flowers, please. Rather the family suggests you donate, in her memory, to one of your favorite charities. Please consider one of these charities our Mother supported: Society of St. Andrew, Goode Rescue Squad, Shriner's Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Peggy enjoyed a wonderful and long life. She was enthusiastic about her life's passions - her family, the beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, decorating, antiques and flowers. To those who knew her, she was a beautiful, gracious and gentle Southern Lady. Please join the family in celebration of Peggy's life at a reception at her home for friends and family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. Come experience her creativity. Join the family in the home she loved. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
