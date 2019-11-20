Donald Elbert Boston, of Lynchburg, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the husband of the Reverend Thea Wanda Boston. The father of four, the grandfather of many, the brother of one and many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 434-846-1337.

Tags

Load entries