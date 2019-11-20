Donald Elbert Boston, of Lynchburg, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was the husband of the Reverend Thea Wanda Boston. The father of four, the grandfather of many, the brother of one and many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 434-846-1337.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.