Doris O. Borsum, 94, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1925, daughter of the late Vernon and Ruby Townsend. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Borsum; son-in-law, Kent Agnew; and grandson, Will Agnew. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Agnew and Donna Garwood (Jim); grandchildren, Dan Agnew and Jeanette Hartsel; and great-grandchildren, Alisa, Ken, Emily, Jubal and Juniper. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Borsum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries