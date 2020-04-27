David Edward Booth, age 58, of Reusens, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg on March 5, 1962, son of the late Malcolm Dennis Booth and the late June Hudson Booth Hunt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Jayson Booth. David worked for Consumers Dornin-Adams Inc and was a very accomplished musician who could play anything with strings. He also considered himself the "mayor" of Reusens. He is survived by a son, Dennis E. Booth and his wife, Nicole; two sisters, Dale Doss and her husband, Larry and Beth Hienkle and her husband, Ron; a brother, Reese Booth and his wife, Becky; the mother of his children, Wanda Booth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, special friends from the music community, as well as other neighbors and friends from Consumers Dornin-Adams and Reusens. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. At his request, services will be private. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of David Booth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries