Oscar Lewis Booker Sr., of 508 Franklin Street, Lynchburg, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Guggenheimer Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 6, 1937, to the late Nelson and Celia Booker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Booker, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries