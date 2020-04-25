Michael J. Booker, "Blip", 61, of 724 Johnson St., Lynchburg passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born to Evelyn Johnson Booker and the late Willis Booker on June 26, 1958. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Evelyn Johnson Booker; daughter, Bernadean Michelle Green, of Maryland; two brothers, Earl Booker (Donna) Booker and Demond (Christy) Brown; two sisters, Cathleen (Stephon) Dillard and Dorothy Kenny) Banks; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousin and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Howard White, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www. Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

