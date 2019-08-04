Walter Jennings Bone III, 75, departed this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after an extended illness. Walter was born on October 1, 1943, in Jackson to Walter Bone Jr. and Elizabeth Swinford Bone. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Melinda Bone Hooker. He is survived by his wife, Susan Goetz Bone of Hattiesburg; his son, Walter Norris Bone of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; his daughter, Lisa Bone Goolsby (Jason) of Lynchburg, Va.; his two sisters, Beverly Bone Ware (Jimmy) of Madison, and Ginger Bonne Gamblin (Rick) of Ridgeland; three grandsons, Berkley Jason Goolsby, Taylor Jennings Goolsby, and Griffin Langford Goolsby; one great-grandson, Jaxon Walter Goolsby; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson and Mississippi State University. After graduation from Mississippi State, he began a career in accounting that first took him to New Orleans, La., where he worked for Shell Oil Company. After he left Shell, he worked as controller at several paper mills in the United States and Mexico. Walter and Susan moved to Hattiesburg after he retired in 2008, and he lived there until his death. Walter enjoyed photography, traveling with Susan and other members of his family, and golf. He was a lifelong Mississippi State sports fan and loved to cheer on his beloved Bulldogs. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. A private family graveside service will be held in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Laughs 4 Life, or Disentangle AD, both at c/o Pinebelt Foundation, 1501 Adeline St., Suite 1, Hattiesburg, MS 39401; or to a charity of the donor's choice.
