After moving to Lynchburg from Summerfield, Fla., in January, 2019, Lorraine Mary Bolton, 93, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Zeff and her husband, David, of Lynchburg; son-in-law, Steve Chicantek of Marietta, Ga.; and grandchildren, Stacy Wilson (Kevin) of Rustburg, Jenny Lockhart (Melvin) of Shelby, N.C., Matthew Chicantek (Jennifer) of Medina, Tenn., Laura Schuchart (Ron) of Apex, N.C., Kevin Zeff (Elzbieta) of Christiansburg and Erika Luther, Longview, Wash. A Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the Chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

