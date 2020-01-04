Alexander Bolding Jr. A funeral service for Alexander Bolding Jr. will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home Chapel, 918 Fifth St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. 434-846-1337.
Bolding Jr., Alexander
To plant a tree in memory of Alexander Bolding, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.