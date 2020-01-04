Alexander Bolding Jr. A funeral service for Alexander Bolding Jr. will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home Chapel, 918 Fifth St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. 434-846-1337.

To plant a tree in memory of Alexander Bolding, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries