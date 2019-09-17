HURT, Va. John James Board III, age 88, of Hurt, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on February 2, 1931, in Lynch Station, he was a son of the late John James Board Jr. and Fannie Moses Board. He was predeceased by his wife, Sammy June Fore Board; and two sisters, Fran Board, and Betsy Board Phillips. Mr. Board was a retired Human Resource Director with Lynchburg Foundry. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church. He was a former little league football and baseball coach and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by two sons, Michael Board and wife, Melissa, of Tampa, Fla., and John Board and wife, Gloria, of Ferguson, Mo.; one daughter, Pam Board of Lynch Station; and three grandchildren, Zach Board, Timothy Board, and Emily Board. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dr. Dawn Compton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
