Lucille D. Blum, 90, of Rustburg, Va. passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. Lucille was born in Independence, Va. in March, 1929 and her family moved to Sparta, N.C. when she was a child. She had 11 brothers and sisters all of whom lived till adulthood. Lucille was the widow of John M. Blum of Sparta, N.C. and they were married in 1947 for 70 years. Lucille moved to Rustburg in 1962 and retired from General Electric where she worked for 28 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, shopping and most of all, her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong Christian. She was a charter member of Hyland Heights Church and later attended Flat Creek Baptist Church till her health started failing. Lucille is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John M. Blum Jr. and Vicky C. Blum of Forest; her grandchildren, James M. Blum (Angie) of Raleigh, N.C., Amy K. Blum (Eric) of Lynchburg, and Michael Blum of Rustburg; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Cameron Blum, and Tye and Olivia Wydner; and sole surviving sister, Lorraine Sturgill of Sparta, N.C. In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her father, Henry Davis; mother, Carrie Davis, of Sparta, N.C.; and 10 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Dr. Monty Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or your local dementia care center. The family wishes to thank Autumn Care of Altavista, Va. for their support and care in Lucille's last days. Tharp Funeral Home of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
