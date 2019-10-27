Eugene Edward "Gene" Blankinship Sr., 83, of Rustburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on June 20,1936, in Rustburg to the late Walter Floyd Blankinship Jr. and Nannie Bailey Blankinship. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Ann Blankinship and Nancy Blankinship Crance and her husband, Dan and another brother-in-law, Bernard Woody. Left to cherish memories of him are his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara Phillips Blankinship; son, Eugene Edward "Eddie" E-Bo" Blankinship Jr.; daughter, Annette Stadtherr and husband, Steve, all of Rustburg. He was Poppa and Bud to two grandsons, Michael Ryan and Tyler Stadtherr, both of Charleston, S.C. Gene is also survived by three sisters, Judith Crance (Gerald) and Peggy Woody, both of Lynchburg, and Linda Marr (Don Sr.) of Rustburg; an aunt, Geneva Tucker Blankinship; his best friend, Preston Mitchell (Lynn) of Powhatan, Va.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graduate of Rustburg High School, Gene served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve, over 29 years as a member of the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, was a 50 year member of Mackey Lodge #69, a member of American Legion Post 16 and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Gene retired from Magnetek/Universal Electric in Altavista. Family and friends may call at the home, 2564 Browns Mill Road in Rustburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, 286 Rocky Road, Rustburg. A fellowship lunch will follow the service at New Hope UMC Fellowship Hall, 2918 Browns Mill Road, Rustburg. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eight Ave, 16th Floor, New York NY 10001, www.alzfdn.org; the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, www.2heart.org; Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 206, Rustburg, VA 24588; or to the charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
