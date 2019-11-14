Priscilla Hubbard Blankenship, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jessie Ray Blankenship for 50 years. She was born on Wednesday, June 4, 1941, in Moneta, Va., a daughter of the late Willie Moorman Hubbard and the late Grace Myrtle Hubbard. Priscilla is survived by her children, Vickie Morris and her husband, Greg and her son, Gary Blankenship; two grandsons, Tyler Morris and his wife, Rachel and Will Morris; and a sister, Mary Frances Thomas. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was proud of her family and especially proud of her two grandsons. She was a wonderful southern cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She will always be remembered for her special dishes: mac & cheese, pecan pie, and especially her Christmas custard. She loved her flowers and gardening. She was a huge fan of UVA basketball, always looking forward to the season. She was a member of Sandusky Baptist Church, as well as a long standing member of the Eastern Star, Rustburg Chapter. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Morgan's Baptist Church, Moneta, Va., with the Rev. Ed Vogt officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
