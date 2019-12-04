Mother Ruby A. Blake, age 87, of Goode, departed this life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her daughter's residence. She was born on October 5, 1932, to the late William Henry Anderson and Clara Bond Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Isom Blake Jr.; one grandson, Gary E. Blake; one infant great-granddaughter, Jaelynn R. Ferguson; two sisters, and one brother. Mother Blake is survived by six sons, Kenneth Blake, Douglas Blake, Patrick Blake (Dematry), and Kevin Blake (Julie), all of Bedford, Marvin Blake Sr. of Goode, and Marcus Blake (Jackie) of Forest; five daughters, Evelyn Sharpe (Harry) of Bedford, Brenda Blake and Sandra Blake of Forest, Rosa Bennett and Cynthia Yuille (Kim) of Lynchburg; 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Anderson; one aunt, Mary Robinson; one brother-in-law, eight nieces, nine nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church (Peaksville Community.) Interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
