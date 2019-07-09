Robert Samuel Blair Sr. went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July7, 1930, to the late Elijah and Georgia Carey Blair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce F. Blair, three sisters, and three brothers. Robert professed Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He joined Rivermont Baptist Church where he served as a dedicated member of the Usher Board until his health failed him. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he began his career where he retired from what is now known as Centra Health. Some of his most enjoyable moments were sitting in the kitchen listening to music while gazing out the window. He was a doting grandfather and loved his grandchildren unconditionally. His favorite scripture was Psalm 100 in its entirety. Those left to cherish his memory, his devoted son, Robert Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Lynchburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Brittany and Sa'Kiyah Blair, and a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St., Lynchburg, VA 24503, with Senior Pastor Byron J. Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
