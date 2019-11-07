Hilda Lois Maddox Blair, 93, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Hilda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael and Anne Blair of Rustburg and Terry Blair of Blacksburg; four grandsons and one granddaughter, Ryan Blair of San Francisco, California, Evan Blair of Rustburg, Ivey Blair of Lynchburg, Brandon Blair of Seattle, Washington and Austin Blair of Appomattox; one nephew, Al Maddox of Lynchburg; and one very special cousin, Barbara Hillsman Wilson of Evington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lawrence Blair; parents, Hubert Lawson Maddox and Gladys Hillsman Maddox; nephew, John Lawson Maddox; brother, Heywood Sterling Maddox; and son Gary Wayne Blair, who passed away on November 2, 2019. Hilda graduated from Brookville High School in 1943. She was a member of Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary at Lynchburg Foundry and taught kindergarten for 12 1/2 years at Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a prior member of Campbell County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Lynchburg General Hospital Auxiliary and helped with the Meals-on-Wheels program. A very special thank you to Dr. James Cure of Centra Medical Group for the care provided while serving as her medical doctor for many years, recent care received by Centra Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center and dignity shown when transported by Campbell County Emergency Medical Services especially during the past three months. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
