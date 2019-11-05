Gary Wayne Blair, 66, of Forest, Va., after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and his fur baby, Bentley. Gary is survived by his mother, Mrs. Hilda Maddox Blair of Lynchburg who passed away November 3, 2019; one son, Austin Martin Blair of Appomattox and his mother, Tammy Blair; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Michael and Anne Blair of Rustburg, and Terry Blair of Blacksburg; three nephews and one niece, Ryan Blair of San Francisco, California, Evan Blair of Rustburg, Ivey Blair of Lynchburg, and Brandon Blair of Seattle, Washington; and one very special cousin, Al Maddox of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Ralph Lawrence Blair. Gary graduated from Brookville High School in 1972 and continued his education at Lynchburg College where he graduated in 1978. He lived a full life of service to his country and community and served in the National Guard. He was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He coached Little League football for the Brookville Comets, Timberlake Lions, and Forest sports and was also a member of the Cavalier Football Club at Jefferson Forest High School. He worked as a public school teacher in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before becoming a U.S. Postal Carrier in Ft. Lauderdale and transferring back home to Lynchburg. He retired in January, 2019 from the U.S. Postal Service with over 30 years of service and made many special friendships. Gary was a devoted father, son, and brother. He enjoyed football from an early age, and went on to play football for Brookville High School, where they achieved their first ever undefeated season in 1971. He was an avid golfer and was a life-long football fan of the Miami Dolphins and Virginia Cavaliers. A very special thank you to the UVA cardiology department including Dr. Bergin and Beth, as well as special thanks to Dr. Hall and nurse Gary with UVA Oncology. Also, thank you to Centra Hospice, caregiver Tiffany, and the Bedford County Fire and Rescue for all of your efforts. A huge thank you to all of the neighbors of Capital Lane for all the friendship, support, and especially food. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Thomas Road Pate Chapel, 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, with Pastor Ed Gomes officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
