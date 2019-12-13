Robert "Bucky" Michael Blackwell, 69, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bucky was born on April 17, 1950, in Lynchburg, to the late Robert Blackwell and Pearl R. Blackwell. He was a member of the Virginia Air National Guard for 7 years, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and was a retired electronics electrician. Bucky is survived by his sisters, Maureen C. Blackwell of Glen Allen, Va., and Michele B. Minnick and husband, Sonny, of Lynchburg; and nephews, E.C. "Butch" Minnick III and wife, Terry and Michael William Minnick and wife, Linda and their children, Alex, Sophia and Michael. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the Lynchburg Humane Society in Bucky's name. A private graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Lynchburg. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
