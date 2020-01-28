GREENVILLE, N.C. Mr. Jack Bruton Blackburn, 99, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Cypress Glen retirement community. He was a happy man with a great dry wit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Blackburn was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 19, 1920, to Floyd and Edith Faulconer Wylie Blackburn. He grew up in Sea Cliff, Long Island. He served in the Merchant Marines in World War II, was a Boy Scout Leader and very active in Fort Hill Methodist Church in Lynchburg, Va. He retired as Promotion Advertising Manager with G.E. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackburn was preceded in death by his son, Jack Blackburn. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara Smith Blackburn; son, Ralph Blackburn and wife, Michele, of Scranton, Arizona; daughter, Patty Chalovich and husband, Joe, of Greenville; and grandchildren, Brian Blackburn, Colleen Chase and Shane Blackburn. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Blackburn, Jack Bruton
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Blackburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.