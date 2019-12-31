Brenda Goodman Birch, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Eugene Birch. Born on December 29, 1940, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Ira Elwood Goodman and the late Ella Phelps Goodman Cofflin. Brenda was a retired baker for Walmart and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Brenda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda was preceded in death by two siblings, Jimmy Elwood Goodman and Judith Perrow. Brenda is survived by four children, Donald E. Birch, Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Madison Heights, Johnnie Birch and his girlfriend, Dawn, of Madison Heights, Peggy B. Lawhorne and her husband Randy of Madison Heights, and Michael B. Birch and his wife, Lila, of Madison Heights; one brother, Richard Goodman of Rustburg; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends. A graveside entombment service will be conducted 3 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Sheri Winesett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Birch, Brenda Goodman
