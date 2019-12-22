Joyce Barbara Wingfield Bingham, 89, of Lynchburg, peacefully passed from earth Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She fought a very long and courageous battle with her heart and cancer. Born on May 28, 1930, in Appomattox, Va., she was the daughter of the late Zelia Page Jones Wingfield and James Julian Wingfield. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Floyd Everett Bingham. She was also preceded by both a sister, Betty W. Witt and a brother, Richard (Dick) Wingfield. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Susan Page Bingham, of Lynchburg. She is also survived by two brothers, James Ray Wingfield and wife, Mary Vance Wingfield, of Appomattox, and Frederick Charles Wingfield of Madison Heights, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Joyce was educated at Appomattox High School, Radford College, Columbia University, and the University of Virginia. She retired as a teacher from Amherst County Schools in 1995. Given the gift of music, Joyce shared her talent with generations of students during her lifetime. She touched many lives and continued to stay in touch through the years. Her first love was band, and she was a pioneer in the field as a female marching band director. Appomattox High School never had a band until Joyce returned home from college and built one from nothing herself, purchasing instruments with her own money to make sure students had them to play in the band. She loved every minute spent as their marching band director. Each day was a new adventure as Joyce found something joyful in everything and everyone. Her laughter and sense of humor will long be carried by those who love her and miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of 4th floor oncology at Lynchburg General Hospital as well as the doctors and staff at the Duke Cancer Institute and Duke heart surgeons. Honoring Joyce's wishes, the graveside service will be private. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Bingham, Joyce Barbara Wingfield
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Bingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.