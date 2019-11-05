A funeral service for Willie Massie Bibb, 92, of Lynchburg, will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Gospel Community-College Hill Church, 1101 Floyd St. Lynchburg. Visitation at the church will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chaepl, 237-2722, is serving the family.
