Willie Massie Bibb, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Jane Padgett Bibb for 68 years. Born August 27, 1927 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Bland Massie and Meta Gast Bibb. He was retired from G.E. where he served as a supervisor. He was a long time member of Gospel Community- College Hill Church (formerly College Hill Baptist Church). In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by two daughters, Angela Smith and her husband, Damien, of Evington and Vicky Kilbourn and her husband, Billy, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sisters, Ruth Bibb Ballowe of Lynchburg and Shirley Bibb Dudley of Richmond, Va.; eight grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew; long-time and special friends, Michael Schmitt and Matthew Eubank. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Bibb Lamp. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Community-College Hill Church by Pastors Tyler Cash and Andrew Moroz. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Gospel Community-College Hill Church, 1101 Floyd St., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
