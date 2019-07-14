Kathyleen "Kitty", as she was fondly known, Ryan Bibb passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of July 4, 2019. She was the wife of Vernon "Toady" Calvin Bibb (d.2010) and the daughter of William C. and Beatrice Belt. She leaves behind her daughter, Kathy Bibb, of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Peggy Poole, of Lynchburg, Va., as well as nieces, nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with sister, Mildred Wiley, and brothers, James Ryan and Lawrence Ryan. She always loved a good family reunion! She spent most of her life as a homemaker, and a talented one she was. She loved books, beautiful music, history and cats, especially cats. ln her earlier years, she was active in the PTA and the Fort Hill Junior Woman's Club. A celebration of her life will be held at her residence on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. To honor her memory please consider a donation in her name to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
