Betty Plunkett Bibb, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Betty's Life and Faith will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.