Betty Plunkett Bibb, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Betty's Life and Faith will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

