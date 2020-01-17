Betty Plunkett Bibb, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Westminster-Canterbury. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Quarles "Hank" Bibb for 55 years. Born on August 8, 1926, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Meredith Watson Plunkett and Elizabeth Lee Plunkett. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Meredith Plunkett Jr., Warren Plunkett, Frank Plunkett and Stephen Plunkett; a sister, Katherine Plunkett; and her feline companion, Kit Kat. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of Timberlake United Methodist Church where she was active in the Women's Circle. She was in the Lynchburg Bowling League and also enjoyed genealogy, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Becky Piatt of Lynchburg, Henry Q. Bibb Jr. and wife, Elizabeth, of Durham, N.C., and Richard Bibb of Fredericksburg; eight grandchildren, Laura Gail Tyler (Pete Mauney), Jason Piatt (Ale), Katie Anderson (Dave), Karen Arthur (Shawn), Chris Piatt, Henry Bibb III (Hannah), Mason Noland (Kathleen, and Maggie Weaver (Chad); ten great-grandchildren, Beckett, Palmer and Collins Anderson, Sydney and Clara Mauney, Henry Alexander Bibb, Veda and Brooks Noland, Benjamin and Lincoln Weaver; sisters, Virginia Watson and Mary Lou Sommardahl (Charlie); a sister-in-law, Betty Clapp; and her lifelong friend, Mildred Bondurant. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Westminster-Canterbury for their loving care and support. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A celebration of Betty's life and faith will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with Estelle Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
