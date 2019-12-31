Born on February 17, 1925, Opal Mattox Beverly's life illustrated the changes in women's lives in the twentieth century as they emerged from the responsibilities of being wives and mothers to simultaneously developing full-fledged careers. Basketball star in her youth, fashion model to the end of her middle years, and a maturing antiques expert, her lively spirit continued to her death on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was 94 years old. The daughter of H. Bryant Mattox and Ora Byrd Allman Mattox, Opal grew up in Franklin County, Virginia, with her two brothers and four sisters. Her athletic talents led to meeting the love of her life, Walter E. Beverly, when he attended a Rocky Mount High School basketball game in which she was playing. Opal graduated from Glade Hill High School and attended Radford College. She and Walter married on December 22, 1946 and had two children, son, Dr. Walter B. Beverly of Lynchburg Virginia, and daughter, Jamie Beverly Waldrop of Roanoke, Virginia. After marrying and moving to Richmond, Virginia, Opal worked as a secretary for a judge at the Virginia State Corporation Commission and, later, for the Virginia State Legislature. At a fashion show for alumni of her college sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, she was spotted as a potential model for Richmond's Thalhimers department store. Her classic look led to many store shows and newspaper advertisements, not only for Thalhimers, but also for its main Richmond rival, Miller & Rhoads. She modeled for Miller & Rhoads for four years. At a Miller & Rhoads fashion show in its Roanoke store, Opal attracted the attention of Beatrice Fox Auerbach, the legendary owner of Hartford, Connecticut's department store, G. Fox & Co. When her husband's firm, Traveler's Insurance, transferred him to Hartford, she was invited by Fox's to continue her modeling career with them. At the same time, she applied her inexhaustible energy and adventurous spirit to filling the large historic home the couple had purchased next to the governor's mansion. Her quest to find period appropriate furnishings led to exploring New England's many auction houses and antique stores. The family's subsequent moves to Jacksonville, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Alexandria, Virginia resulted in more modeling opportunities, including modeling for the famed Rich's department store of Atlanta and working as Fashion Coordinator for Frankie Welch in Alexandria for many years. It was her move to Alexandria in 1966 that allowed her knowledge of antiques acquired in New England to be the foundation for a new career. Collecting American antiques was awakened by the upcoming celebration of the nation's Bicentennial. Opal worked to satisfy the increasing demand for objects from America's past. She opened a store in Middleburg, Virginia, and later managed Brockett's Row Antiques for Elizabeth Wainstain, owner of The Potomac Company. Clients included former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, former Senator Trent Lott and his wife, Patricia, and former Senator John Warner. From 2005 to 2008, Opal and her husband, Walter, provided valuations for the Antiques in Alexandria Show's appraisal Clinic. Proceeds from the show benefited the Alexandria Association, the Lyceum, Alexandria's historical museum, and the Twig, the Junior Auxiliary of Inova Alexandria Hospital. Opal loved bridge and went to the Finals twice with her partner in the Children's Hospital Charity Bridge Competition. When Charles Goren, the noted bridge expert, spoke at the Thomas Jefferson Junior Woman's Club in Richmond, Virginia, Opal had the pleasure of introducing him. Opal was a member of Immanuel Church on-the-Hill, Alexandria, Virginia. Opal was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her sisters, Pauline and Mary Jane; her brothers, Calvin and Cabell; and her niece, Cleo. Opal is survived by her son, Walter, and daughter-in-law, Joanna Beverly, and their sons, Bryant Beverly and Andrew Beverly; by her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Preston Waldrop, and their three children, Preston Waldrop Jr., and wife Megan, Tess Dunn and husband Jason, and Christopher Waldrop; by her sisters, Nan Perdue and Fran Moran; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the excellent care she received from Bentley Commons, Centra Health, it's physicians, nurses, staff, and The Summit. Funeral and memorial service arrangements are planned for the future. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Beverly, Opal Mattox
