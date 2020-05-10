Charlie Earl Beverly entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. Due to the current situation, all are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or share a memory with Charlie's family at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Beverly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries