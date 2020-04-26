Mary "Jane" Hubbard Best, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Born April 13, 1940, in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Maury Albon Hubbard and the late Mary Lancaster Hubbard Harwood. Jane graduated from James Madison and was a dedicated teacher for thirty years. As a young lady, she taught in Germany, and traveled throughout Europe. She retired from Lynchburg City Schools in 2005. Jane spent many years teaching sixth grade at Dunbar Middle School, and had a heart for each and every student. She was an adventurous person, who loved fishing, tending to her garden and traveling. Jane is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth B. Bond and Rachel B. Ryan, both of Virginia Beach; a brother, Dr. Maury A. Hubbard Jr. and his wife, Anne of Richmond; five grandchildren, Olivia Lukeson Dudley (Olin), David "Nick" Lukeson, Michael Lukeson, John Ryan and Caroline Ryan; and three great-grandchildren. Jane spent the past sixteen years living and traveling with her best friend, Sheree Whitlock of Rustburg. Jane was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a Veteran's organization of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

