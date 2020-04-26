Mary "Jane" Hubbard Best, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Born April 13, 1940, in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Maury Albon Hubbard and the late Mary Lancaster Hubbard Harwood. Jane graduated from James Madison and was a dedicated teacher for thirty years. As a young lady, she taught in Germany, and traveled throughout Europe. She retired from Lynchburg City Schools in 2005. Jane spent many years teaching sixth grade at Dunbar Middle School, and had a heart for each and every student. She was an adventurous person, who loved fishing, tending to her garden and traveling. Jane is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth B. Bond and Rachel B. Ryan, both of Virginia Beach; a brother, Dr. Maury A. Hubbard Jr. and his wife, Anne of Richmond; five grandchildren, Olivia Lukeson Dudley (Olin), David "Nick" Lukeson, Michael Lukeson, John Ryan and Caroline Ryan; and three great-grandchildren. Jane spent the past sixteen years living and traveling with her best friend, Sheree Whitlock of Rustburg. Jane was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a Veteran's organization of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.