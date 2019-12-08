Mrs. Wanda Sue Nowlin Berry, age 60, of Farmville, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Roosevelt Walter Nowlin Jr. and Mrs. Beatrice McIvor Nowlin. She is survived by her son, Theodore "Jay" Berry III; a daughter, Jule Berry-Whiting (Nathanial); two grandchildren, Nadia and Xavier Whiting, all of Leesburg; two brothers, Roosevelt W. Nowlin III (Tamara) of Brookneal and Thomas E. Nowlin of Richmond; one sister, Barbara Briggs (Matt) of Midlothian; a mother-in-law, Fannie Berry and a brother-in-law, Kevin Berry, both of Bealeton; nephews, Adrien and Aric Nowlin; nieces, Bobbi Briggs and Toni Briggs Browning; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Green Spring Baptist Church in Brookneal with interment in Burning Bush Cemetery in Gladys. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
