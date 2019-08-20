Ray Edward Bentley, 76, of Appomattox, died on August 17, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Ray was born on July 29, 1943, in Roxboro, N.C., the son of the late Ray Paul Bentley and the late Mary Lee Dunnaway Bentley. Ray was a mechanic by trade and spent most of his life working on cars, tractors, and everything in between. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Raye Bentley; grandson, Adrian Scott Bentley; sister, Brenda B. Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Alexander and Gabrielle Faith Bentley; niece, Teresa H. Hall; and nephews, Darrell and Gerald Hamlett. Ray was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Bryan Bentley; daughter, Jennifer Marie Bentley; and nephew, C.E. Hamlett. At his request a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

