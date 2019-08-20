Ray Edward Bentley, 76, of Appomattox, died on August 17, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Ray was born on July 29, 1943, in Roxboro, N.C., the son of the late Ray Paul Bentley and the late Mary Lee Dunnaway Bentley. Ray was a mechanic by trade and spent most of his life working on cars, tractors, and everything in between. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Raye Bentley; grandson, Adrian Scott Bentley; sister, Brenda B. Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Alexander and Gabrielle Faith Bentley; niece, Teresa H. Hall; and nephews, Darrell and Gerald Hamlett. Ray was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Bryan Bentley; daughter, Jennifer Marie Bentley; and nephew, C.E. Hamlett. At his request a private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.