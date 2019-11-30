Myrtle Witt Bennett, 81, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Oakwood Health & Rehab. Center. She was born on Wednesday, August 10, 1938, in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Roy Jennings Witt and Virginia Gertrude Lacy Witt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Green Bennett. She was retired from C & P Telephone and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Troy D. Bennett and wife, Deborah; her daughter, Kim Bennett Overstreet and husband, Roger; her grandchildren, Shawn Bennett and wife, Stephanie, Amber Bennett, and Logan Overstreet; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Claire, Liam, Jason and Kendall; brothers, William Jennings Witt and wife, Darlene, Robert "Bobby" Witt and wife, Karen; sister, Betty Witt Ashwell and husband, Darryl; sister-in-law, Jean Bennett; and brother-in-law, Alvin Saunders. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Davidson and Rev. Steve Parker officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
