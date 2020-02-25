The Reverend Elizabeth C. Bell, 86, received her wings on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. She closed her eyes and answered God's call, "come on home my faithful servant, a job well done, you fought a good fight, you finished to course, come on home and take your well earned rest." Elizabeth C. Bell was born on February 14, 1934, to James Edward Cabbell and Josephine Coleman Cabbell in Piney River, Virginia. She was a member of Bright Hope Baptist Church and she joined the church at an early age. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Deacon Robert M. Bell; two sons, George S. Bell and Harold L. Bell; three brothers, James Cabbell, Bennett Cabbell and John Henry Cabbell; three sisters, Mary Turner, June Smith and Shirley Braxton; one grandson, Dexter Payne; one granddaughter, Mindy Vest, along with other nephews, and nieces. She attended Nelson County Public School. She met the love of her life, Robert Matthew Bell while working as a waitress in Piney River. They married in 1950 and from this union, four children were born, George, Joyce, Harold and Robert Jr. She was employed by the Nelson County School Board for over 30 years. She was called into the ministry in 1983 and licensed to preach the Gospel by the late pastor of Bright Hope Baptist Church, Dr. C.J. Davenport. Since entering the ministry, the Rev. Bell preached at many of the area churches, visited nursing homes, jails, visited the sick and shut-ins and provided mentoring and praying services to anyone in need, day or night. Left to cherish her memories are her two loving and devoted children, Joyce Bell Gray of Shipman, Va., and Robert M. Bell Jr. of Gladstone, Virginia; one brother, Joe Lewis Cabbell of Roseland, Virginia; one son-in-law, Lloyd L. Gray Sr. of Shipman, Va.; one sister-in-law, Irene Cabbell of Roseland, Va., 13 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 26 nieces and nephews, and many other cousins, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, 28, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston, with the Reverend James Rose officiating. Interment will follow at the Bright Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Lovingston. A wake will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va. (434-263-4097).
