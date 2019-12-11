Matthew Edward Bell, 37, of Hurt, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home. He was born May 23, 1982, in Lynchburg, a son of Janet Edwards Bell of Hurt and Terrell Ralph Bell of Long Island and was a member of Straightstone Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Alton Latane Edwards and Jeanette Edwards of Hurt; a brother, Mark Bell of Hurt; a half-brother, Christopher D. Bell of Brookneal; an aunt, Dana Fisher and her husband, Richard, of Hurt; an uncle, Bobby Shelton of Hurt; a niece, Aryeanna Eve Bell; and a nephew, Austin Daniel Bell. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Straightstone Baptist Church by the Rev. Jim Fox with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Latane and Jeanette Edwards, 1597 Wards Rd., Hurt. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider their favorite charity. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
