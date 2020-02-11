Raymond Thomas "Tommy" Bell Jr., 92, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, on December 30, 1927, he was the son of the late Raymond T. Bell and Edna Gregory Bell. Tommy was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and retired from Home Beneficial Insurance Co. after 36 years of service. He was a member of BPOE lodge #321 for over 40 years and was a past Exalted Ruler. Tommy was also known by many as the "Candy Man" he loved giving away candy to friends and family and had a "free" candy store at his home. He also loved animals. Tommy enjoyed hand feeding the squirrels in his yard every day and loved his dogs, Buffy, Baby, Binki and Madison. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy C. Bell; his daughter, Cathy Bell Saunders and her husband, Wesley; two stepchildren, Edward Cash and wife, Bonnie and Melessa King and husband, Paul; two grandchildren, Priscilla J. Saunders and Wesley T. Saunders; two great-grandchildren, Kaley Saunders and Lauryn White; three step great-grandchildren, Aalan Walker, Cody Cash and Brooke Cash; and two special friends, Richard Cunningham and Mich Pettyjohn and Pastor Tom Tascone. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Makenzi, Melissa, Penny and Alli with Gentle Shepherd Hospice and his sitter, Tiana for the loving care and attention they provided. A private gathering of friends will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions to honor Tommy be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The family requests friends go to www.whittentimberlake.com to submit tributes and your favorite stories about Tommy.
Bell Jr., Raymond T. "Tommy"
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Bell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.