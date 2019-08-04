Lois Elaine Miller Bell, 78, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away in Folkston, Ga., on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born on July, 6, 1943, in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jacob Cleveland "JC" Miller and Mamie Myers Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hayle Douglas "HD" Bell Jr. She is survived by her children, daughters, Melynda Cash (Carlton) of Forest, Virginia, and Kristin Hipps (Jodi Morioka) of Alexandria, Virginia; her son, H. Doug Bell III (Susan) of Moncks Corner, S.C.; as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandra B. Lindsay, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Prior to retirement, she was a switchboard operator at Central Virginia Training Center. She loved traveling, spending time with her family and going dancing with her husband. A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Church of God, 2549 English Tavern Rd., Lynchburg, Va., 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019. Memorial tributes can be made to the Alzheimer Association online at act.alz.org or by mail to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.
