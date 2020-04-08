Wanda Fay Belcher, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Fay and Abner (Hacky) Belcher. Wanda Fay was a source of light and joy to all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

