Laura Read Becker, 55, of South Berwick, Maine, formally of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held today Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will visit with friends directly following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
