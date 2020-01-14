Laura Read Becker, 55, of South Berwick, Maine, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday January 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Michael Edward Becker of Michigan; son, Steven Wyatt Ball and his father, Robert Ball of Maine. She is also survived by her father, Dr. John T. Wyatt Read II; mother, Betty W. Read; brother, Michael W. Read (Randy); brother, Dr. Allen T. Read (Brenda); and loving niece, Sarah Read. Laura was a graduate of Ashford University and was employed by Community Health Partners in Dover, N.H. She was a former member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Laura was an avid animal lover and those wishing to make donations in her memory are respectively requested to consider their local Humane Society. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will visit with friends directly following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the Becker family.

Tags

Load entries