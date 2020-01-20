Duane Beasley of Kingsport, Tenn., age 78, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He owned and operated Beasley-Carter Septic Service for many years. Mr. Beasley attended Higher Ground Baptist Church. Duane was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. He took many children to the Shriner's Hospital for treatment. He was founding member of Daniel Boone Region Antique Car Club and a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Beasley is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lena Beasley; daughter, Vicki Painter (Brad); grandchildren, Alex, Dillon, William and John; sister, Carol Beasley Bush (Kenneth). Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery.
Beasley, Duane Charles
To send flowers to the family of Duane Beasley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport
117 E. Charlemont Ave.
Kingsport, TN 37660
117 E. Charlemont Ave.
Kingsport, TN 37660
Guaranteed delivery before Duane's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holston View Cemetery
U.S. Hwy 23 South
Weber City, VA 24290
U.S. Hwy 23 South
Weber City, VA 24290
Guaranteed delivery before Duane's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.