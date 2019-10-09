Michael Henry Beard, 57, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on May 19, 1962, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Walter Randolph Beard Jr. and the late Florine Tomlin Beard. Michael was a laborer for McGann Masonry, and a member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church. Michael is survived by his brother, Randy Beard and his wife, Jane, of Madison Heights; two uncles, Ralph Tomlin of Lynchburg, and Louis Tomlin of Evington; his niece, Lori Michelle Cox of Virginia Beach; nephew, Eric Scott Beard of Big Island; his special friend, Bonnie Brown of Madison Heights; and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Tudor Hall Cemetery in Amherst, with Dr. Derik Hamby officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.