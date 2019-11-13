Eleanor Maude Vaughan Beard, 103, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Lynch Station, Va. She was born in Bedford County, Va., October 5, 1916, the daughter of John Elwood Vaughan and Maggie Wilford Vaughan. She was retired from the Lane Furniture Company in Altavista. She was predeceased by her husband, Wright Orville Beard; a brother, Herman Bennett Vaughan; two sisters, Kitty Vaughan Carson, Bernice Vaughan Anthony; her parents, Maggie Wilford Vaughan and John Elwood Vaughan, Lula Mayhew Vaughan, her step-mother; as well as a niece, Geraldine Vaughan Haskins; and nephew, John Vaughan. She is survived by her daughter, Romayne Beard; six nieces and nephews, Betty Jean Vaughan, Carole Anthony Poland (Jim), Steve Carson (Pat), Leslie Anthony (Diane), Larry Anthony (Susan), and David Anthony (Stephanie). Eleanor lived a long and happy life as mother and wife. She enjoyed her family and her friends and cared about the welfare of others. Her sense of humor brought joy to many. For many years, she was a member of the Union Chapel Baptist Church, serving as Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. Romayne would like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice and especially McKenzie, her mother's nurse for her kindness, sensitivity, and care. There will be no visitation. There will be a service at the graveside at the Vaughan Family Cemetery on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston is in charge of the arrangements.
