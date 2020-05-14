August 16, 1937 - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 The Reverend David Bernard Beale, age 82, was born on August 16, 1937, in Charlottesville, and passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Rita Bacon Beale; two sisters; and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Patricia Coffey Beale; his daughter, Robin Beale Franklin of Urbanna; his sons, David Beale (Robin) of Arlington, Washington and Timothy Beale (Melanie) of Seaford. Affectionately known as Bubby, he is survived by four grandchildren, Tyler Franklin (Corbin) of Mechanicsville, Joshua Franklin (Caitlin) of Sterling, Rachel Franklin Neal (Taylor) of Richmond, Landon Beale of Arlington, Washington; and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Virginia Franklin and Larkin Neal. He was a member and pastor emeritus of Hermitage Baptist Church in Church View where he was a member of the choir. He especially liked singing to classical hymns and bluegrass gospel music. He was the pastor of several Baptist churches throughout his career. Among them were Coleman Falls, Big Island; Mineral Springs, Gladstone; Whitakers, N.C.; Mt. Zion, Dunbrooke; and Red Oak, Appomattox. He served his country in the Navy and Marines as a hospital corpsman during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Fleetwood H.S. in Massies Mill, Va.; attended Lynchburg College, and earned a Master's degree from Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C. Young people and children held a special place in his heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider Youth Ministry at Hermitage Baptist Church (94 Wares Bridge Rd, PO Box 190 Church View, VA 23032.) Interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 650 Thrashers Creek Rd. Amherst, VA 24521. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Virginia is assisting the family with arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.